A couple of Powell River Kings have been selected as BCHL all-stars. The league has announced its 2016/2017 first and second team all-stars as well as their all-rookie team.

Kings rookie Cam Donaldson and teammate Jonny Evans were named as second team all-stars. Donaldson also got a spot on the all-rookie team. In his first BCHL season, Donaldson scored 32 goals and chipped in 37 assists for 69 points on the year. He led all rookies across the league in scoring.

BCHL all-star and all-rookie team selections are made through a survey of the league’s play-by-play broadcasters.

Evans led the Kings in scoring throughout the regular season and playoffs. The Kings fought hard but were knocked out of the post-season by the Victoria Grizzlies.

Donaldson is set to play NCAA division 1 hockey next season with Cornell University. Evans is set to return to the Kings for next season.