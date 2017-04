The youngest Noble Prize laureate is now the youngest person to ever address the House of Commons.

Malala Yousafzai spoke in Ottawa on Thursday.

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney says Malala and received a very special honour.

“There was a great turnout to hear her words and she received honourary Canadian citizenship.”

Blaney says Yousafzai spoke about women, women’s rights and refugees and says it was an honour to hear her speak.