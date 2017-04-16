The MP for North Island-Powell River is looking for clarity on the Federal government’s proposal to legalize marijuana.

Rachel Blaney says one main concern is where and what the revenue from pot sales will go towards.

“I’m hoping to see lot of that revenue go into funding health care services, it’s one of the biggest gaps we’re seeing across this country.”

Blaney she’s also hoping the government can provide clarity into charges surrounding marijuana possession. She says it greatly affects young people, who could face charges and legal problems for small amounts.

Once the bill is signed, Canada will be the first country in the G7 to legalize recreational marijuana.