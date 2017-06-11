MLAs across British Columbia have been sworn in, and Powell River-Sunshine Coast’s Nic Simons is excited about what’s to come.

Simons says the ceremony was enjoyable.

However, he notes there are still a lot of unanswered questions as the legislature has been recalled for June 22nd.

“I’m just glad that we’re getting this process going. It seems to be taking quite a long time and we’re not meeting the deadlines that the Premier has set for being back and actually working in the legislature for the end of June.”

Simons adds that no matter what happens within the next couple weeks, he continues to work on solving issues for British Columbians across the province and in his riding.