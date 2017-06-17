A 19 year old male is in custody following an incident in Lund, north of Powell River.

Just after 5 a.m on Saturday, RCMP was called out to a residence in the 1500 block of Scotch Place for a report that someone had been shot.

Upon arriving at the scene, Mounties found two people dead and one man who had non-life threatening injuries. The injured male was transported to hospital and has since been released.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been called in to assist in the investigation.

Police say the incident does not appear to be a random event and there is no risk to the general public. No further information is being released at this time.