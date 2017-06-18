A local politician says while steps have been taken to have more inclusiveness for the LGBTQ community, there’s still lots of work to do.

Powell River – Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons was on hand for the Pride flag raising in Gibsons on Friday. He says he feels it’s important, especially as a gay man himself, to stand up and talk about the work that still needs to be done.

“A lot of young people who are growing up have a tough time in a small community. It’s not as if everything is roses now that there’s legal recognition and anti-discrimination legislation. It’s still tough for anyone in the coming-out process.”

Simons notes it’s great to see how much the pride community has grown on the Sunshine Coast.