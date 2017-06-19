Powell River city council is looking at some changes to the rules around camping at Willingdon Beach.

Council gave the first three readings to the bylaw changes at its meeting last week.

Mayor Dave Formosa says the camping fees will go up 3% to reflect an increase in costs.

He says another change is stopping full-time residents.

“We want to have more availability in the summer peak times so the ones that are there are grandfathered in – I think there’s about 11 or 12 – they can stay until they leave but after that, no matter 12 month leases.”

Formosa says another change will be the reconfiguration of family campsites so they can also be used as individual sites, providing more flexibility.

He says council is trying to find a balance to ensure both locals and tourists get the opportunity to enjoy the amenities at the campsite.