Hegus of the Tla’amin Nation says the community is making strides toward reconciliation.

A new welcoming figure has been installed at Brooks Secondary.

Clint Williams says they were approached by a teacher to do a joint project with the school. He says these small projects are all part of the larger goal of reconciliation.

“I think that reconciliation is going to be made up of many different pieces…it’s up to us to grow them, and I think the Powell River community is well placed for doing this.”

Williams says it was amazing to see the students work on the carving throughout the year and have it unveiled and installed at the school.