Hegus of the Tla’amin Nation says it was an honour to be awarded the Freedom of the City by the City of Powell River.

Clint Williams, along with Roy Francis and Elsie Paul were presented with the honour at PRISMA on the beach. He says it was a humbling experience to be recognized alongside Francis and Paul.

“Roy Francis was a young Chief back in the early 80’s, and of course everyone knows doctor Elsie Paul from her many works around town.”

The three were chosen to receive the honour in recognition of their work on behalf of the Tla’amin Nation and also their commitment to building relationships between Tla’amin and the city.

Williams says, “it’s a wonderful acknowledgement we’ll be able to treasure forever.”