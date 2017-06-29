75-year-old Roger Randall cycled over 1400 km as part of the Canada 150 Cross Country Challenge (http://bit.ly/2uooFlq)

To celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, the city of Powell River’s rec department did something special.

Manager of Recreation Neil Pukesh says their goal was to have rec complex users complete a cross-country journey on a bike, with one 75-year-old covering a huge chunk of the distance.

“We set up a stationary bicycle in our complex foyer and we tracked and logged people’s mileage.”

He says Roger Randall logged an impressive 1,475 kilometres of the 5,275 kilometre journey. The challenge began back on March 24th and wrapped up earlier this week.