The official Canada 150 logo (courtesy Gov. of Canada)

Canada celebrates its birthday on Saturday and there will be lots to celebrate in Powell River.

Manager of Recreation Neil Pukesh says the festivities will be back at Willingdon Beach this year for Canada 150.

He says there will tons to do, including live music, a bocce tournament and a fishing derby.

“It’s just a way to connect the community and showcase some of our local talents through the entertainment and through some of our businesses, food trucks, and vendors and everything that’s gonna be down there.”

Entertainment begins at noon, and events will go until about 5.