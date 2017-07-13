Powell River Fire Rescue is asking people to be cautious this weekend.

Logger Sports is taking place, starting Friday. Deputy Chief Rocky Swanson says it’s still very dry out so everyone needs to be cautious.

“Absolutely no open flames of any kind and if you are a smoker, use the proper receptacles provided and make sure that nothing is thrown in the dry grass or woodlands.”

Swanson is also asking attendees to be mindful of the emergency access gates when parking.

He notes there have been issues in the past of the access points being blocked, which causes delays if crews need to respond to a fire or medical emergency.

“There are obvious access points and sometimes people park in front of them and we have a very difficult time getting through large crowds to the patient in need.”