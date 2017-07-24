Powell River city council is looking at a pilot project to encourage more street vendors at the old barge terminal.

Mayor Dave Formosa says they heard feedback from vendors that the fees were too high. He says, at the same time, the city was looking at ways to revitalize the old barge terminal.

“We combine the two together, we did a survey of what other communities did for their vending folks and we came up with changes to our bylaw,” Formosa says.

“[We] dropped the price of some lots and [allowed] street vendors to go, in a pilot, at no cost down to the old barge terminal which is a connection of our Marina and a connection of our Seawalk.”

The bylaw received third reading by council and will now come back for final approval.