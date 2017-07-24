The Mayor of Powell River says this year’s Logger Sports was a big success.

Competitors came from around the world to compete in events. Dave Formosa says the feedback was overwhelmingly positive from both locals and visitors.

He says the event also honours the importance of forestry in the community.

“We are a forest community and forestry is not sunset in our community. It’s a big part of who we are [and] where we came from and that it’s still vibrant and happening in Powell River,” he says.

Formosa adds that, “it also showed support to our forest industry and [a message] to our youth – that this is an industry worth investing in [and] worth going to school for and worth getting a job in.”

Formosa notes that a lot of hard work went in to organizing the event and all the crew and volunteers should be very happy with the result.