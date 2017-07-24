The City of Powell River has implemented Stage 2 Watering Restrictions.

The restrictions are needed due to the work being done on the Haslam Lake water trunk main.

The work requires the existing main to be bypassed, the city says it’s important that demand not exceed capacity while on bypass pumping.

Under stage 2, houses with odd numbered addresses water on odd days – even numbered houses water on even days, with only one hose being used at a time.

Further details can be found through the city of Powell River’s website at: powellriver.ca.