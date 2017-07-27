Work on the Haslam Lake water trunk main is getting underway.

The project involves slip-lining a new water main inside the current concrete one.

While the work is underway, water will be delivered via a bypass pump.

Director of Infrastructure, Tor Birtig, says the bypass pump capacity is not enough to meet the peak-hour demand, so stage 2 water restrictions have been put in place.

“The project is scheduled to take approximately 6 to 8 weeks. This will take us to the middle of September and we’re hopeful the work can be completed prior to that but more than likely this restriction will take place until that time.”

Birtig says under stage two, sprinkling is only allowed on odd or even days – depending on your address number.

He notes that on peak days water consumption is about three times what it is during the winter and spring months and it’s important to get that demand down while the work is underway.