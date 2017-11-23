There will soon be a new way to shop for groceries in town. On November 30th, the Boomerang Bags will be unveiled at Save-on-Foods.

The initiative promotes reducing the use of plastic bags. Spokesperson Lesley Thorsell says she was inspired by a video she saw online as well as the amount of plastics found in our oceans.

“It showed a video of women getting together and making cloth bags, putting ‘borrow and bring back’ on them and then setting them up in stores,” she says. Thorsell says the bags will be available for all public to use while shopping, but must be returned after their used, in good condition.

She says she started sharing the video around town and eventually brought the initiative to life in Powell River. She notes that she once heard that by the year 2050, there will be more plastics in the oceans than fish, which had a great impact on her.

“We have over 850 bags now, and we’re always looking for more people to sew.”

She says a number of community groups are involved, like the Powell River Youth Council. She’s hopeful the program will continue to grow to other businesses in the region.

You can check out the Boomerang Bags unveiling on November 30th at 9 AM at Save-on-Foods. For more on the campaign, visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/groups.