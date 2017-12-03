The Powell River RD is celebrating the Northside Volunteer Fire Department.

The detachment has been awarded Superior Tanker Shuttle Service Accreditation.

Emergency Services Manager with the RD, Ryan Thoms, says this means home-owners who aren’t currently served by fire hydrants should see improvements that are similar to properties that are serviced by hydrants.

“That’s based on the Northside Volunteer Fire Department showing that it has both the equipment and the training [and] the personnel to deliver essentially the equivalent of water to those areas not serviced by fire hydrants.”

The certification comes after years of training and intense live testing in October.

Thoms suggests residents in the NVFD service area contact their insurance providers to see about possible rate reductions.