The turnout was tremendous for this weekend’s food drive kick-off.

The event is a partnership between 95.7 Coast FM, Safeway and City Transfer.

Safeway Manager Steve Wadsworth says all donations will be collected to stuff a trailer for the Powell River Action Food Bank.

“They need non-perishable food items. They also take fresh donations,” he says. Last year, $36,000 worth of food was collected.

“As far as what we’re doing, we’re accepting all kinds of non-perishable food donations and stuff for pets. No one really thinks about pets. Pet food’s a big thing as well.”

You can drop off donations and get involved at Safeway in Powell River. For more details about the food drive, visit mypowellrivernow.com/event/food-bank-drive.