POWELL RIVER, B.C.- The Powell River Kings are looking for volunteers to work as security at home games.

The British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) Junior A team is having a tremendous season. They’re currently leading the Island division with 42 points and a record of 18-10-0.

Head of team security Bill Chinn said that they’re in need of volunteers to help out on game days.

“The job is not a difficult or arduous one,” he said.

“I send out a group text message a few days before home games and ask for volunteers to contact me if they’re available.”

Chinn said volunteers are assigned to a particular area ta Hap Parker Arena and get to wear the “highly coveted security jacket.”

He said the bulk of the work “really involves telling kids to stop running or answering the odd question from fans about seating, etc.”

The team is required by the BCHL to have security personnel on hand before and after each home game. Chinn said he tries to staff each game with around ten volunteers.

“This last year has been very challenging in that respect as there are many nights that I only have five or six volunteers.”

Anyone interested in helping out can contact Chinn at (604) 414-4486.

“I will put them on the distribution text message list and when they come out, I will give them a quick orientation and overview of the job.”

The Powell River Kings are currently on their holiday break. They’re back on the ice Friday, December 29th against the Nanaimo Clippers.