VICTORIA, B.C. – Today marks International Transit Driver Appreciation Day.

The initiative is celebrated across North America to recognize the professionals who safely get people to where they need to be.

“BC Transit drivers keep our communities moving and their work plays a big part in making British Columbia a good place for people to live,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena, in a release.

“I recently had a chance to learn about ‘a day in the life’ of a transit driver-as well as getting to drive a bus-and I have a deep appreciation for the skills and professionalism involved in this demanding job.”

To mark the day, BC Transit has collected stories from communities across the province and compiled them into a series of short videos showcasing the professionals behind the wheel.

The videos can be viewed at BC Transit’s YouTube channel via this link.