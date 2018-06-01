COURTENAY, B.C- Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a shooting in Courtenay.

According to a bulletin from the Comox Valley RCMP, the man in question is Patrick Hanlon. Police are looking for him after a shooting that occurred in east-end Courtenay on May 25.

Hanlon has been charged with multiple offences, including assault with a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

No injuries were reported in the incident, though a silver car was struck by at least on bullet. The police later taped off the scene the following day, after a police standoff the previous night. The home believed to be linked to the incident has since gone up for sale.

Hanlon is described as:

• Caucasian

• Brown hair

• Blue eyes

• 55 years old

• 5’7” tall

• 137 pounds

• YinYang tattoo on his right upper arm

He has previously appeared in Courtenay provincial court, on more than 20 charges, most of which were linked back to thefts.

If anyone has any information about Hanlon’s whereabouts, please contact the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and refer to file number 2018-6953.

Should anyone see Hanlon, call 9-1-1 immediately and do not approach him as it is believed that he is armed and could be violent.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca. When reporting through Crime Stoppers, you never have to identify yourself or testify in court, and you could receive a cash reward for your information.

Image Caption: Hanlon is pictured in an RCMP handout photo.