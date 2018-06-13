VICTORIA, B.C. – BC Ferries is removing the fuel rebates on its fares.

“We’ve got a fuel rebate in place for our customers, it’s been in place for about two years now. 2.9 per cent on the major routes and inter-Island routes and 1.9 per cent on the northern routes,” BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall explained.

Those figures equate to .50 cents for an adult and $1.70 for a vehicle on the Metro Vancouver-Vancouver Island route and .30 cents for an adult and .70 cents on a variety of minor routes.

“Due to the rising cost of fuel, unfortunately we are going to have to cancel or remove that fuel rebate. We will no longer be offering a rebate.”

The move will come into effect as of June 27, 2018.

According to BC Ferries, when fuel prices are higher, the company charges a fuel surcharge specifically designed to cover the additional cost of fuel.

When fuel prices are low, customers see lower fuel prices through the fuel rebate.

“We know that the affordability of travel is important to our customers, and we use fuel deferral accounts and fuel hedging as tools to help reduce the impact that fluctuating fuel prices have on the cost of ferry travel,” said Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ President and CEO, in a company-issued release.

For more information on ferry costs, visit bcferries.com.

-With files from Sharon Vanhouwe