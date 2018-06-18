UCLUELET, B.C- The remains of two people have been found near Ucluelet.

Mounties say the were found by a woman who was out walking her dog.

The remains have not been positively identified and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is working with the BC Coroners Service to do that.

Two men went missing after leaving their sailboat in Ucluelet after sailing from Panama back on May 16th.

Police say it is too early to determine whether the remains are those of 43 year old Ryan Daley and 37 year old Daniel Archibald.

Their disappearance is being treated as suspicious.