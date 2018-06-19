POWELL RIVER, B.C. – For the last 13 years, Maggie Hathaway has worked alongside Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons as his constituency assistant.

At the end of this month, she’s retiring from that role.

“From the very beginning, Nicholas and I were both brand-new into politics, and it was kind of the blind leading the blind at the beginning, but it’s been a wonderful ride all the way, and I’m now looking forward to retirement,” she said, speaking with MyPowellRiver.com on Tuesday.

Hathaway also serves as a councillor with the City of Powell River. She said that position is getting busier and busier, which she said was one of her reasons for leaving the MLA’s office.

“My golf game is (also) failing a little, so I need to do a little work on that,” she said with a laugh.

As for her relationship with Simons, she said it’s grown to be a strong friendship.

“I think once he retires, we could go on the road as a comedy team. We have a lot of fun when we’re together, but we also take our jobs very seriously and Nicholas works very hard for the people that he represents, and I’ve been honoured to help him in that job over the years,” she said.

Following her retirement as the constituency assistant, Hathaway will continue her work as a city councillor.

“There’s an election in the fall, so I hope to stay on. Until that time, I will work hard as a councillor and I’ll have more time to dedicate to that work,” she said.

Hathaway is an active member of the community. She also serves as the chair of the housing roundtable, the chair of the board for the Source Club Society (a facility for people living with mental illness), and she does work at the Myrtle Point Golf Club.

“I’m sure I’ll have lots to fill my time, and I’m hoping to do a little travel and spend some time at my house down in Palm Springs,” she said.

Hathaway’s last day working in the MLA’s office is set for June 29th.