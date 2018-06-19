POWELL RIVER, B.C. – WildSafeBC’s Powell River branch and the local farmers’ market are hosting a free electric fencing demo on Wednesday, June 20.

Provincial WildSafeBC Coordinator Frank Ritcey will be on hand to answer questions and offer tips on protecting livestock from predators.

According to a post on the Powell River Farmers’ Market Facebook page, depending on zoning, a resident is allowed to have an electric fence in their yard.

Zones include the backside of Cranberry, pockets of Westview above Manson Avenue or Zones A1, A2 and RA1 in Wildwood.

The hands-on workshop will teach residents about design considerations, and other factors to consider when installing an electric fence.

The workshop is free and will operate rain or shine. It’s on from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Farmers’ Market on McLeod Road in Powell River.

More details can be found via the event’s Facebook page.