POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Bus riders in Powell River will soon be able to take advantage of improved service with BC Transit.

Starting on Tuesday, July 3, Saturday service will be made available.

There will also be new commuter service on most weekdays on route 12 Stillwater, as well as improved weekday evening service on routes 1 Townsite/Wildwood, 2 Grief Point and 3 Upper Westview.

A notice from the provincial transit service stated that other changes include new service to the Powell River Recreation Centre via alternating trips on route 3 Upper Westview, and expanded summer service on route 14 Lund.

This will see trips offered on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays and holidays through July and August (in addition to the regular Tuesday and Friday trips).

A new fare structure is going to be introduced, effective July 1.

It will allow users to travel anywhere within the City of Powell River and Powell River Regional District mainland for a single, one-way fare of $2.25.

Riders can also purchase a 10-ticket pack for $20.25, a day-pass for $4.50 or a monthly pass for $45 (adults) or $32 (seniors and students). Semester passes will also be available for students for $105.

The notice stated that travellers going to Texada Island will now pay a single one-way fare of $8 for adults, and $5.25 for students and seniors, including ferry fare.

Passengers on that route who qualify for BC Ferries’ senior fare discount will only need to pay the $2.25 transit fare for the trip. Seniors must show valid ID at time of boarding.

Further details about transit in Powell River can be found at bctransit.com.