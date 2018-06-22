POWELL RIVER, B.C- A Powell River man remains in hospital after a serious crash near Saltery Bay.

According to Sergeant Kevin Day of the Powell River RCMP detachment, the crash took place on Thursday around 11:40 a.m., along Highway 101 near the entrance to Saltery Bay Provincial Campground.

The southbound motorcyclist collided with a northbound Mitsubishi SUV, with the rider sustaining serious injuries to his lower body.

He was transported by ambulance from the scene, and later airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital, where he remains in the care of physicians.

The motorcyclist was a 41 year old man, while the driver of the SUV was 54 years old.

Day stated that the collision is still under investigation, and he was not able to comment on any potential charges.

“It’s another example of it being motorcycle season,” said Day.

“People need to take that extra time, while they’re driving, to ensure there are no motorcycles in their vicinity.”