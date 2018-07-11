POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The local police detachment wants to know who threw the rocks.

Constable Ron Palmquist said the detachment received a report of mischief on Saturday, July 7. It was found that someone had thrown a rock through a window at a residence in the 2300 block of McGuiness Road.

Two days later, RCMP received word of a theft from a 2005 GMC Jimmy that had been parked in front of Massullo Motors over the previous weekend.

A Sony brand stereo was stolen, along with a Garmin GPS unit and the vehicle’s dome light.

On July 10, a report was made to the RCMP of three cell phones being stolen.

Palmquist said the phones were left unattended in individual backpacks by youths who were taking part in events at the Powell River Academy of Music.

He said this cost a considerable amount of money for the youths or their parents to replace.

Anyone with further details about these incidents is asked to call the RCMP detachment at (604) 485-6255 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Between July 4 and 11, the Powell River RCMP responded to 111 calls for service. Some of these include four thefts, five incidents of mischief and two assaults.