POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The City of Powell River and Tla’amin Nation is inviting the public to a special ceremony on Friday, July 20th.

Officials will oversee the re-signing of the Community Accord between the City and Nation at Dwight Hall at 2:00 p.m.

2018 marks the 15th anniversary of the signing of the Accord. It will be updated to reflect changes in governance for the City and Nation, according to the City.

The Accord was first signed on May 10, 2003, between what was then known as the Corporation of the District of Powell River and the Sliammon First Nation.

The new Accord will be updated to reflect Powell River’s transition into a City, and the transition Tla’amin has made to become a self-governing Nation since the initial signing of the Accord.

According to the notice from Powell River, the Community Accord recognizes:

1. All residents of Powell River and Tla’amin trace their origin to societies of different cultural traditions, beliefs and values.

2. The residents of the city and members of Tla’amin have created or have had created on their behalf, distinct local governing institutions.

3. Powell River and Tla’amin deem recognition, understanding and reconciliation the foundation of their communities’ common good. Paramount is respect for and appreciation of each other’s diverse backgrounds.

Powell River Mayor Dave Formosa and City Council members will be in attendance, along with Tla’amin’s Hegus, Legislators and Elders from the Nation.