It’s been a rollercoaster of a day on Bay Street.

The threat of the Trump Administration slapping 25-percent tariffs on China initially initially caused the TSX to sink to a four-week low.

But Canada’s main stock exchange rose back into positive territory, led by strong pushes in the materials, tech, and industrials sectors.

The TSX jumped 30 points higher to finish at 16,406.

Oil traded $1.29 higher today to cap the day at $68.95 a barrel.

Meanwhile, there was a major milestone for Apple today as it hit the $1 trillion mark in market value, becoming the first publicly traded company to accomplish this feat.

In the process, Apple’s shares hit an all-time high as the company’s stock jumped 3-percent to $207.62 US.

Apple’s successes powered the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which moved up 95 points to 7,802.

It was an up-and-down day on Wall Street as the Dow had rallied from earlier trade tariff worries before dropping two points to 25, 331.

Gold had its lowest close in more than a year, down $10 to $1,209 an ounce.

The loonie finished the day down 11/100ths of a cent to finish at 76.78 cents US.