VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – There’s a sliver of good news on the wildfire fighting front in northern Vancouver Island.

As of today, the 20-hectare Larry Lake fire north of Port Alice is under control and 100 percent contained, and it is completely guarded.

“Today is the first day we don’t have firefighters on it (the fire),” BC Wildfire information officer Shayne McCool said. “We are monitoring that fire. They’ll be scanning it to look for hotspots as well. If that scan does come up with hotspots, they’ll use go in and extinguish those hotspots before we can call it out.”

Other fires in the region continue to burn.

Gold Valley Main fire, next to Zeballos

There are eight firefighters assigned to the 168-hectare blaze, and one piece of heavy equipment is being utilized.

“It hasn’t grown significantly over the last couple of days,” McCool said. “That is good news, certainly. We’ve seen some fire activity but very minimal as far as spread concerns at this point.”

No structures are in danger, but there is structural protection in place for areas that could be impacted from falling debris from the hillside.

Pinder Creek Fire, north of Zeballas

All told, there are 34 firefighters battling the 260-hectare blaze which is 20 percent contained.

Four pieces of heavy equipment and two helicopters are being used today to fight the fire.