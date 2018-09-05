POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The Powell River RCMP was busy as August gave way to September, responding to 129 calls from Aug. 29 to Sept 5.

Among them were 12 thefts, three assaults, and two mischief charges. They also caught four motorists for suspected impaired driving.

Theft of liquor

On Sept. 3, the Powell River RCMP received a report of an unknown male who had stolen a 750 ml bottle of Sailor Jerry rum from the Westview Beer and Wine Store.

The theft had actually occurred the previous day.

The suspect was described as being six feet tall, having dark hair and a dark goatee, wearing a hat, blue jeans, flip flops, and a black shirt with the lettering “HI” written on the front.

If anyone has any information on this crime they are asked to contact the Powell River RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com . Callers will remain anonymous.

School zone safety

RCMP is reminding the public that as of Sept. 2, all schools in the Powell River School District are back in session.

With the kids returning to classes, Mounties are reminding drivers that 30 km/h school zones are in effect throughout the school year.

The posted speed limit in school zones is 30 km/hr and is applicable on school days between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., unless the sign says otherwise.