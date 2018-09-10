Nancy Mitchell, Lesley Thorsell, and Chantal Edmunds handed out cupcakes to inclusive workplaces in Powell River last Thursday. Photo courtesy Inclusion Powell River Society

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Workplaces that employ people with disabilities are getting a reward all this month.

And the reward comes in the form of a dozen vanilla cupcakes.

Employment Program of B.C. has declared September as Employment Disability Month across the province.

In the spirit of the month, Inclusion Powell River Society (IPRS) Employment Services has joined forces with Model Community Project to deliver tasty treats to people in inclusive workplaces.

Representatives are heading out on Thursdays throughout September to recognize local companies that employ people with disabilities.

This initiative is happening all month, with 39 employers being recognized.

IPRS employment consultant Nancy Mitchell said inclusiveness in the workplace benefits all involved.

“People with disabilities find having a job as something very important to them, and they feel very accomplished,” Mitchell said. “For the employer, they end up with someone who is devoted and have proven over time that they have given that employer an employee who is dependable and (provides) longevity.”

Workplaces being recognized range from restaurants, offices, banks, work yards, and car dealerships.

On Sept. 6, a total of 10 workplaces were recognized and every Thursday, 10 more will receive cupcakes until the end of the month.