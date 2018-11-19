POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The City of Powell River’s search for a new Chief Administrative Officer has come to an end.

Former councillor and Forest Management professional Russell Brewer has been hired to replace Mac Fraser, who will be retiring in December.

“When Russell decided not to run for council in this past election, I was concerned the City was losing one of its best assets, so I was very pleased when he chose a different race…the vigorous process we undertook to find a new Chief Administrative Officer,” said Powell River mayor Dave Formosa, in a release.

Formosa said the interview process was “robust and exciting”, but in the end, the City went with “one of our own”.

“Russell has a deep and intimate knowledge of the City’s internal workings, its culture, and Council’s vision for the future of the community,” Formosa said.

“Given his management experience with the B.C. Ministry of Forest, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, he has the knowledge, skill and drive to serve Powell River diligently and faithfully.”

Brewer said he is very excited for the new opportunity with the City.

“I am passionately dedicated to public service and the long-term resiliency of Powell River,” he said.

“I am therefore delighted to continue serving this community in this new role. I am excited to continue building on the collaborative relationships we have with the Tla’amin Nation and the qathet Regional District, as well as other agencies and organizations. I am thrilled to be working with such diligent and devoted staff at the City of Powell River and look forward to getting started.”

Brewer has lived in Powell River for twenty years.

A Registered Professional Forester with a Science degree from the University of Manitoba and a Forestry degree from the University of B.C., he has owned and managed a forest management-consulting firm and is currently a Resource Manager with the B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development.

Brewer is currently President of the Powell River Cycling Association and Powell River Métis Society, and Treasurer for the Powell River Division of Family Practice.

He is also a past President of Tourism Powell River, and past Treasurer for Sunshine Coast Tourism, Powell River Track and Field, and the Mountain Bike Tourism Association of BC. Brewer served two terms on Powell River City Council from 2011 to 2018 and was recently elected as a Board Trustee with School District 47.

He is expected to start in his new position in early December.