VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – BC Ferries could implement some changes to its reservation system in 2019.

According to numerous reports, the company is expected to launch a new website, as well as a new pricing initiative for its advanced booking reservation system.

Over the Remembrance Day long weekend, one Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay sailing had 50 unclaimed reservations.

Reports indicate that’s why BC Ferries is planning what’s called “variable-priced fares” for its three major routes between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

The company might offer variable prices if a customer books a discounted fare for an off-peak time sailing, and fully prepaid for it.

It’s been reported that the ferry service hopes this would give an incentive for customers to not miss a sailing, if they were to prepay.

When speaking with Vista Radio, BC Ferries Executive Director of Public Affairs Deborah Marshall could not provide many other details.

She said that the company is finalizing the details of the new discount program, and will announce all the necessary information in the spring.