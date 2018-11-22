Corporate investment biggest focus in federal economic update

Ottawa is attempting to stimulate more job creation by deepening Canada’s deficit.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced the plan to spend over $17 billion in five years, with a main focus on attracting more corporate investment to Canada. Morneau also announced an over $600 million investment to help save Canada’s struggling newspaper industry.

Critics claim election meddling measures not strong enough

Can Ottawa shield Canadians from foreign influence in the upcoming election?

Critics don’t think so after the Liberals unveiled a new bill targeting election meddling. Some senators in Ottawa claim the bill isn’t putting enough focus on foreign interference through social media. The feds have warned hackers in Russia, North Korea and China are likely to target the 2019 election.

24 Sussex Drive: Repair or replace?

Should 24 Sussex Drive be repaired or replaced?

That’s the four million dollar question for Ottawa and the difference in cost between the two options. Repairs to the historic building would cost $34 million, while a new building would come with a 38 million price tag. Pundits wonder if either option is necessary if the building isn’t even used.

Union officials accuse Canada Post of inflating package problem

As Ottawa prepares back-to-work legislation, the postal workers’ union is lashing out.

While Canada Post says it has thousands of packages waiting for delivery, the union claims the number is much lower. Union officials say the company has been exaggerating the package backlog to incite action from the feds.

Probiotics not harmful, but likely not helpful either for stomach sick kids

Probiotics may be more of a placebo than a cure for kids with stomach problems.

Researchers in Canada claim there’s no evidence to suggest probiotics actually help ease or cure intestinal infections in kids. Experts say while probiotics don’t have negative side effects, your wallet might be hurting with a price tag of $30 or higher.