Motion to fast-track back-to-work legislation to be voted on this morning

Your Christmas packages may be saved from limbo if the Liberals get their way today.

The feds are voting on a motion this morning to speed back-to-work legislation through Ottawa by the end of the day, cutting a usual months-long process. Justin Trudeau is still urging Canada Post and its workers union to reach an agreement before the bill is passed.

Alberta questions lack of funding for oil transportation

Justin Trudeau is fending off attacks from Alberta over Ottawa’s lack of action.

The province is accusing the Liberals of ignoring a growing oil patch problem. Canada’s oil has been selling at a steep discount compared to US product, mostly because it can’t get moved out of Alberta fast enough. Trudeau agrees it is a crisis, but isn’t giving any solutions.

News media funding criticized as bribery by Tories

Conservative MPs say free speech is being threatened following Ottawa’s economic update.

The Tories are accusing Justin Trudeau of attempting to bribe the media ahead of the upcoming election, and using tax payer money to do it. The comments come after Bill Morneau announced $600 million would be put towards Canada’s media industry

Bank complaints under review by Canadian financial watchdog

As complaints about Canada’s banks grow, a federal watchdog is being activated.

The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada is probing how complaints are handled by banks and third-party organizations. The review should be finished next summer. CBC News reports complaints against Canada’s big banks were up 28 per cent last year with issues over credit cards, personal accounts and mortgages.

Black Friday expected to be busy in Canada, causes violence in US

More Canadians may be lining up for Black Friday deals across the country today.

A Retail Council of Canada report suggests nearly half of Canadians plan to shop for pre-holiday deals today and on Cyber Monday. That’s up from 2017. Across the border, a pre-Black Friday sale turned into chaos in Alabama when a gunman was shot dead by police after he opened fire in a shopping mall injuring two people.