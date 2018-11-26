Senate to decide on postal worker strike today

Canada’s senators will decide on forcing an end to the postal strikes across the country.

The final decision is expected to come by late afternoon, and if passed, the bill could take effect by Tuesday. In the meantime, the workers’ union is taking a last shot at negotiating a fair deal with Canada Post before the bill is passed.

BC and Alberta likely to see light version of winter

Western Canada is likely getting off easy this coming winter.

According to The Weather Network, BC and Alberta will see warmer than usual temperatures over the winter months. Both provinces can expect to see a break from snowfall as well, as it is expected to be lighter than usual. Spring is also expected to arrive early for the Western provinces.

Aeroplan deal officially signed between Air Canada and Aimia

Your Aeroplan miles will still be good with Air Canada.

The company has officially signed a $450 million deal to take ownership of the plan program from Aimia. It will also partner with Visa, TD and CIBC to offer Aeroplan credit cards. Amex is reportedly in talks to continue offering its Aeroplan credit card as well.