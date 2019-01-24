POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Powell River Fire Rescue will be adding a new fire truck to its fleet.

On Jan. 17, Powell River Council voted to proceed with the purchase of a replacement fire truck, and that it be awarded to Commercial Emergency Equipment Co. in accordance with the company’s tender bid dated Nov. 28 in the amount of $709,685.

The new fire truck will replace a 1998 model that will have been in service for 21 years in 2019.

According to the City, when a fire truck exceeds 20 years of age, the truck must have additional inspections and testing performed annually to ensure that the truck can perform as intended and remain certified for use.

This incurs “additional costs for operation,” according to the City.