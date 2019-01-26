Sofina Foods Inc.'s Crisp & Delicious brand chicken nuggets are being recalled due to salmonella contamination. Photo courtesy of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

OTTAWA, O.N. – Sofina Foods Inc. is recalling their Crisp & Delicious brand chicken breast nuggets due to salmonella contamination.

The batch being recalled is the Chicken Breast Nuggets – Uncooked Seasoned Breaded Chicken Cutlets, in the 1.6 kg size, with the best before date July 19th, 2019.

Those who bought the product are advised not to eat it. If you have this product, throw it out or return it to where you bought it.

If you became sick after eating the product, the CFIA advises that you call your doctor right away.

The recall was triggered due to findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) during an investigation into a foodborne outbreak. This recall may lead to recall of other products.

The CFIA will release updates should there be other affected products.