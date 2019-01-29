POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Powell River Fire Rescue is in for a bit of a wait before it gets its brand new fire truck.

Fire Chief Terry Peters explains: “We’re expecting about 11 months is quite a common standard actually for trucks. Usually once they actually get off the assembly line, there’s a process that you do with the tendering coming through and there’s the pre-built process. In the meantime you check things out and make sure it meets the city needs. It’s about 11 months from start to finish.”

On Jan. 17, Powell River Council voted to proceed with the purchase of a replacement fire truck, and that it be awarded to Commercial Emergency Equipment Co. in accordance with the company’s tender bid dated Nov. 28 in the amount of $709,685.

“Every five years, we have an equipment replacement plan within Powell River with all the city fleets and every five years we do replace a fire apparatus,” Peters said. “Our last truck was a 2014, so we’re just up for a replacement for this year.”

Peters said the department has a complement of five trucks including a ladder truck, spread out between two halls.

Once the new truck arrives, it will be tested by city mechanics and go through training with Powell River crews.

Once it passes muster, it will be used as a “front line truck” according to Peters.

“It will be the first one that will be out the door, similar to the one you are seeing now,” Peters said.

“That (2014) truck will actually be put down to our second response apparatus which will still be used quite frequently.”