VICTORIA, B.C- Community organizations across British Columbia are getting provincial funding today.
The funds are part of community gaming grants, with $6.5 million being put towards the public safety sector, and $3.8 million going towards 120 environmental organizations.
“These programs have a powerful impact on people in our province, saving lives and protecting our precious natural environment,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, in a government news release.
“Our government supports organizations doing this vital work, including increasing the reach of search and rescue operations throughout British Columbia, and increasing environmental awareness and efforts to keep our shorelines and waterways clean.”
Organizations in the Comox Valley area will be receiving $235,750 in funding. The amounts are broken down below.
Public Safety
Community Justice Centre of the Comox Valley Society: $20,000
Comox Valley Ground Search & Rescue Association: $86,500
Lighthouse Country Marine Rescue Society, Unit 59: $12,750
Environment
Comox Valley Land Trust: $35,000
Comox Valley Project Watershed Society: $36,500
Comox Valley Marine Rescue Society Comox Public Safety: $25,000
Tsolum River Restoration Society: $20,000
Organizations in the Campbell River area will be receiving $187,500 in funding. The amounts are broken down below.
Public Safety
Campbell River Search & Rescue Society: $87,000
Cortes Community Radio Society: $13,500
Cortes Island Fire-Fighting Association: $28,500
Environment
Discovery Coast Greenways Land Trust: $32,500
Friends of Cortes Island Society: $26,000
Organizations in the North Island area will be receiving $32,000 in funding. The amounts are broken down below.
Public Safety
Woss Search & Rescue Society: $12,000
Port Alice Marine Rescue Society: $20,000
Organizations in the Powell River area will be receiving $18,500 in funding. The amounts are broken down below.
Environment
Powell River Orphaned Wildlife Society: $11,000
Wild Ocean Whale Society: $7,500