OTTAWA, ON- A North Island MP is calling for an immediate moratorium on the herring roe fishery in the Salish Sea.

Courtenay-Alberni Gord Johns told the Liberal fisheries minister, Jonathon Wilkinson in the House if a moratorium is not enforced to protect the critical food source for salmon then the the endangered southern resident killer whale population will be further endangered.

“Pacific herring is the prime food source for Chinook Salmon which in turn is the primary food source for the endangered south resident killer whales. It’s a crucial part in the Salish Sea ecosystem. 32,000 British Columbians have already signed a petition to shut down the Pacific herring roe fishery with the support of local First Nations.”

The Fisheries Minister refused, saying that there is an abundance of herring stock and any decisions made will be made on science.