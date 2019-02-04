Story by Tommy Wang, MyCoastNow.com

VICTORIA, B.C- Changes are coming for BC Ferries.

The ferry company is looking to transition to paper straws within the new few weeks.

“These changes will affect all of our ferries,” said Mika Desloges, Manager of Public Relations for BC Ferries.

“However, we will retain a number of plastic straws on hand for those who require them for accessibility reasons. That being said, all straws will be available by request only as our goal is to reduce single-use consumption.”

Desloges also noted plastic waste is one of the biggest challenges facing the world at the moment and plastic straws are a huge contributor to that.

The changeover will likely be done within the next three to four weeks, as the ferry fleet is stocked with paper straws.