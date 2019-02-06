Trump delivers state of the union address

Donald Trump called for Democrats and Republicans to work together more, but didn’t budge on his hard-line immigration policies.

The U.S. President made the comments during his state of the union address last night. Trump reinforced his belief that a border wall is needed and that illegal immigration is a threat to America’s security and economy.

McArthur lawyer says client’s age makes longer parole unnecessary

A Toronto serial killer’s lawyer says his client’s age makes it unnecessary to extend parole eligibility.

Court heard that argument Tuesday during 67-year-old Bruce McArthur’s sentencing hearing. The minimum time for parole, 25 years, means he’d be at least 91 before being able to apply.

McArthur pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder last week. A ruling on his parole eligibility is expected Friday.

Alberta premier expects work on Trans Mountain project to resume soon

As long as a National Energy Board report due February 22nd “goes our way” the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion should be “back on track”.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley made those comments yesterday in Edmonton. The NEB was ordered by the federal court of appeal last summer to do more consultation on the project on marine safety in B.C. and with Indigenous people.

Democrats blast Trump in state of the union rebuttal

Democrats responded harshly to U.S. President Donald Trump’s state of the union address last night.

Stacey Abrams delivered the rebuttal from Atlanta. She took aim at Trump for things like stoking the fires of conflict among Americans. Abrams also called the government shutdown a stunt that defied fairness and abandoned “not just our people, but our values.”

Sept. 30th proposed for new Indigenous-focused holiday

A new stat holiday focusing on reconciliation with Indigenous Canadians will likely be set for September 30th.

That’s currently Orange Shirt Day in recognition of the legacy of residential schools. If a federal government proposal passes Parliament it would be renamed the “National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.”

Trump to continue denuclearization talks with North Korea

Donald Trump will be heading to Asia on February 27th.

He’ll be meeting with Kim Jong-un in Vietnam for a two-day summit aimed at getting the North Korean leader to ditch his nuclear weapons. The U.S. president announced the planned visit in last night’s state of the union address.