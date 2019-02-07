VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C- Snow is coming to Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast tomorrow.

According to Environment Canada, light snow may been seen over the South Coast tonight, with periods of snow on Friday. Most areas are expected to receive two to four centimetres on Friday.

By Friday night and early Saturday, some areas over eastern Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands could see locally higher amounts from snowsquall activity.

Weather warnings may be issued, and a special weather statement is in effect for the following areas.

East Vancouver Island – Courtenay to Campbell River

East Vancouver Island – Duncan to Nanaimo

East Vancouver Island – Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay

Sunshine Coast – Gibsons to Earls Cove

Sunshine Coast – Saltery Bay to Powell River

Bitterly cold arctic outflow winds will be passing over Howe Sound and Whistler, the Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands on Friday night.

Local forecasts are all predicting snowfall tonight.

In Powell River, snow should begin around midnight in the amount of two centimetres, with more coming on Friday. A total of five centimetres is predicted, with light winds gusting to 80 through mainland inlets and valleys in the afternoon.

The forecast for Campbell River and the Comox Valley is showing a high chance of flurries tonight, with a low of zero. Tomorrow should have periods of snow, with a total of five centimetres.