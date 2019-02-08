Man convicted in Quebec mosque shooting sentenced to life in prison

Several people in the room wept as the man who murdered six worshippers in a Quebec City mosque in 2017 was sentenced to serve 40 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Francois Huot called Alexandre Bissonnette’s attack gratuitous and insidious. Bissonnette pleaded guilty last March to six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder.

Bruce McArthur sentenced to life in prison for Toronto murders

Serial killer Bruce McArthur will never see freedom again, but some people are angry that he will be able to apply for parole at age 91.

On Friday, a judge in Toronto gave the 67-year-old a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years. McArthur pleaded guilty last week to murdering eight men from Toronto’s gay village.

Former Supreme Court justice testifies on “sexualized culture” in Canadian military

Former Supreme Court justice Marie Deschamps has thrown the ball back in the military’s court after panning efforts by the Armed Forces to change its highly sexualized culture.

Testifying to the House of Commons defence committee, she said victims of sexual aggression in the ranks are still not served well by the military’s complaints process. Deschamps led a report on sexual misconduct in the military in 2015.

Economy adds new jobs in Canada in January

A hiring surge in the private sector is getting a lot of the credit for the economy adding 66-thousand, 800 net new jobs in January.

Statistics Canada says more people also searched for work last month, which pushed the unemployment rate from 5.6 per cent in December to 5.8 per cent. Average hourly wage growth for permanent employees was 1.8 per cent, up from December’s reading of 1.5 per cent, but still well below its May peak of 3.9 per cent.