Jody Wilson-Raybould is resigning from the Liberal cabinet

Jody Wilson-Raybould is no longer part of Justin Trudeau’s cabinet.

The former Justice Minister has resigned from her current position as Veterans Affairs Minister. The move comes amid accusations the PM pressured her to reach a deal outside of court on the SNC-Lavalin case. Trudeau is reportedly holding an emergency cabinet meeting.

Millions of dollars lost in hundreds of Romance Scams: RCMP

The RCMP is warning Canadians online romance can lead to more than heartbreak.

Police say more than $22 million has been stolen in hundreds of so-called Romance Scams in Canada. Fraudsters using these scams usually target victims through online forums and dating services, build a relationship and gain trust without ever meeting the victim and eventually ask for money.

Trump still mulling over fence funding proposal

Donald Trump is still on the fence about a funding proposal for his wall.

White House officials report the US President hasn’t decided if he’ll sign off on the funding deal reached between Congress and the House to help avoid a second government shutdown. The deal offers a fraction of the $5.7 billion he demanded for his wall, which would instead be used for border fencing.