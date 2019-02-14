The TSX is expected to push ahead this morning as Canadian corporate earnings roll in. At the top of the list is Canada Goose, as the company is coming in above forecast with its earnings report. It also announced plans to open an eighth manufacturing plant in the country to keep up with demand.

A jump in crude prices is also expected to help the Bay Street Index. US crude is pushing ahead to 54.44 a barrel. This is thanks to Saudi Arabia agreeing to cut production and a dry up in exports from Venezuela due to US sanctions.

The Loonie is slipping slightly to 75.37 cents US.